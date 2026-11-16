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Aldershot Town boss Scott Davies is of the view that West Ham United prospect Daniel Cummings is an aggressive centre forward and added that he gets into the right place at the right time.

The 20-year-old forward came through the Celtic academy system and he impressed for the Celtic B side, scoring 39 goals in 62 games.

Cummings made his Celtic senior debut in the Champions League in a 4-2 defeat against Aston Villa in January 2025 and in the following summer joined West Ham United.

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The 6 ft 1 in striker has yet to make his debut for the West Ham senior side, but has been a prolific goalscorer for their youth side.

He scored three goals in three games for the West Ham Under-21 side in the National League Cup this season and has recently dropped into the National League with Aldershot on loan.

Aldershot boss Davies feels that the West Ham youngster is an aggressive and hard-working player and revealed that Cummings was very eager to join to play senior football.

Cummings has managed to impress Davies in training and the boss pointed out that the Hammers loanee has a knack for getting into the right place at the right time.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Ahead of the Southend United game on Saturday, Davies told Aldershot Town’s media: “We felt like we needed something different and I think Dan Cummings is totally different to what we’ve got.

“He’s aggressive, he’s hard-working and he’s always in the right place at the right time.

“He’s got a real sort of eagerness to come and play senior football, so two days of having him around has been a pleasure.”

The 20-year-old made his debut for the Shots by coming off the bench in the 67th minute of the game, but failed to help his team avoid a 2-1 defeat.

Cummings’ loan spell will expire in December, but good performances and game time at Aldershot could see West Ham think about extending it.

Aldershot are next in action at the weekend when they play host to Scunthorpe United.