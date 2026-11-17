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Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen has hit out at Tottenham Hotspur defenders Micky van de Ven and Jan Paul van Hecke in the wake of the Netherlands’ 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Jurgen Klopp’s Germany.

Van de Ven and Van Hecke, who have established themselves as key parts of the Tottenham backline, were called up for international duty by Netherlands boss Xavi.

The pair started together in Friday’s 7-0 defeat of Greece in the Nations League, with Xavi’s side keeping a clean sheet and going into the Germany clash with confidence.

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Klopp’s Germany though tore the Netherlands apart in Berlin, with Florian Wirtz helping himself to a brace, as they ran out 5-0 winners.

Van de Ven and Van Hecke again paired up in the heart of the Netherlands defence and now real questions are being asked of the Oranje’s performance.

Driessen questioned the defensive capabilities of Van de Ven and Van Hecke, suggesting that both defenders make too many mistakes when required to focus on their defensive responsibilities.

He believes that the fact Tottenham are mid-table in the Premier League also needs to be taken into account when assessing the level of the duo.

Result Competition Germany 5-0 Netherlands Nations League Netherlands 7-0 Greece Nations League Netherlands 2-1 Serbia Nations League Netherlands’ last three results

“We have also been able to see that when these two really have to defend, there are a lot of mistakes in their game”, Driessen was quoted as saying by Voetbal Primeur.

“It is true, at Tottenham they are eleventh in the Premier League. That is also somewhat the level.

“Normally you would say: those two did a fine job and are used to each other, like against Greece.

“But during every dangerous moment from the Greeks, Van de Ven was nearby every time.

“As far as I am concerned, he does not make a reliable impression at centre-back.”

Van de Ven has on occasion been used as a left-back, but at Tottenham he is firmly established as a centre-back under Roberto De Zerbi.

With Spurs set to face Coventry City this weekend in their first game after the November international break, the north London club will again rely on the centre-back duo to deliver strong performances for them.

De Zerbi will be hoping that Van de Ven and Van Hecke can quickly shrug off their international disappointment.

Elsewhere, the Lilywhites have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Galatasaray star Aleksey Batrakov, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich ‘set to send scouts’ to watch him against Aston Villa.