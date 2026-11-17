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Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Aleksey Batrakov, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich now ‘set to send scouts’ to watch the Galatasaray star when his side take on Aston Villa.

Despite only arriving in Istanbul during the summer transfer window, the Russian midfielder has already attracted considerable attention on the back of his impressive performances.

Last month, the Villans had scouts watching Batrakov during Galatasaray’s clash with Fenerbahce, while Liverpool also had the opportunity to assess his qualities at close quarters during a Champions League encounter against Stuttgart.

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Tottenham have also entered the picture as potential suitors, further intensifying the competition for Batrakov’s signature.

A Turkish journalist recently heaped praise on the midfielder, drawing comparisons between him and Belgian legend Dries Mertens.

The 21-year-old has a €55m release clause in his current contract, although suggestions have already emerged that the Cimbom are working to remove the provision or at least raise it to €150m to strengthen their position.

Now Liverpool and Tottenham have suffered a blow in their pursuit as competition for Batrakov could well be set to skyrocket, with two European giants potentially joining the race for the midfielder.

Interested club Aston Villa Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur Bayern Munich Barcelona Paris Saint-Germain Interested in Batrakov

According to Turkish outlet Takvim, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are ‘set to send scouts’ to watch Batrakov at close quarters.

Both European giants are planning to have representatives in attendance when Galatasaray host Aston Villa in the Champions League next week, as they step up their assessment of the Russian.

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are ‘expected to continue monitoring’ the midfielder throughout the season, adding another layer of competition for the Premier League clubs.

The Blaugrana have already witnessed Batrakov’s ability first-hand, with the midfielder finding the net against them in their Champions League meeting last month.

Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to admire the midfielder, meaning Tottenham and Liverpool may need to accelerate their interest before his growing reputation puts him beyond their reach.

Whether Batrakov can be tempted by a move to English football, however, remains to be seen as the season unfolds.