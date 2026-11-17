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Former Romania Professional Football League president Dumitru Dragomir has claimed Lincoln City defender Andrei Coubis is better than Tottenham Hotspur loanee Radu Dragusin.

In the summer, Dragusin joined Fiorentina on loan in search of regular first-team football, a move that appears to have delivered on that front.

The Tottenham loanee has started all eleven games this season, registering an assist, while also setting up a goal across his two appearances in the Coppa Italia for La Viola.

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His form earned him a call-up to Romania’s Nations League squad and Dragusin featured in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Poland, their first win of the tournament.

Dragusin lined up at the heart of the defence alongside Coubis, whose versatility has seen him feature in all five of Romania’s fixtures, compared to just three appearances for the Spurs loanee.

The 23-year-old moved to Lincoln City in the summer and has since recorded one goal and two assists in eleven appearances, establishing himself as a regular in the Imps’ backline.

Dragomir made a striking prediction about Coubis’ future, backing him to reach a market value of more than €10m within the next year.

Tottenham loanee Serie A club Guglielmo Vicario Juventus Radu Dragusin Fiorentina Pape Matar Sarr Juventus Tottenham loanees in Serie A

He also rates the Lincoln City star above Dragusin and other Romanian stars, underlining his belief in the defender’s ability and potential.

The former president said via Romanian outlet Fanatik: “Coubis will become a player worth more than €10m, and quickly too – within a year.

“A player worth more than €10m.

“He’s above Dragusin, above everyone.”

Romania still have one fixture to play, against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with Gheorghe Hagi expected to field a similar backline.

However, even a positive result will do little to change their fate, with their poor form having already left them facing an exit.

The Tottenham defender also has a conditional obligation in his loan deal that will be triggered once he reaches 20 appearances of at least 45 minutes, leaving him well placed to bring his time in north London to an end.

Meanwhile, the Lilywhites have managed to cope with their defensive reshuffle, with the additions of Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Tosin Adarabioyo helping them make a decent start to the season as they sit eleventh in the Premier League table.

Whether Tottenham are keeping a close eye on Coubis’ performances at Lincoln remains to be seen.