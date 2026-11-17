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West Ham United striker Taty Castellanos does not want to return to South America at the moment, despite being under consideration by Argentine giants River Plate.

The 28-year-old arrived at the London Stadium during the winter transfer window earlier this year from Lazio, as the Hammers looked to strengthen their attacking options in their fight against relegation at the time.

The Argentine commanded a fee of around €30m, with the east London outfit securing his signature despite a late attempt by Leeds United to hijack the move.

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The striker found the net six times in the Premier League during his debut campaign, although his contribution ultimately proved insufficient to prevent West Ham from suffering relegation at the end of the season.

His future subsequently came under scrutiny, with suggestions emerging of a potential return to Italy, but Castellanos eventually remained at the London Stadium to spearhead the Hammers’ Championship campaign.

The striker has scored just once in 14 Championship appearances so far this season, although he has chipped in with five assists.

With new Hammers boss Scott Parker suggested to be keen to sign another striker, it is unclear whether Castellanos has a long term future at the London Stadium.

Striker option Age Pablo 22 Taty Castellanos 28 Joel Piroe 27 Divine Mukasa 19 West Ham’s striker options

Castellanos has been linked with a possible move to River Plate, with the Argentine giants considering him to be one of their potential options.

However, it has been suggested that Castellanos would not be interested in moving back to South America and instead wants to make sure he stays in Europe.

Journalist Renzo Pantich was quoted as saying by Argentine outlet El Intransigente about the River Plate talk: “Well, the player isn’t planning on returning to South America.

“In fact, he turned down an offer from Flamengo and is also planning to stay in Europe for a while longer.

“It’s simple: he has no desire to return.

“Even if River come calling, and despite the fact that he has repeatedly mentioned his affection for River, a club he likes and feels drawn to, he turned down Flamengo despite the enormous amount of money on offer because he wants to remain in Europe.

“It seems that his thinking, his mindset, is still very much geared towards staying in Europe.”

Castellanos remains under contract at the London Stadium until 2030, with West Ham holding an additional one-year extension option, but if he falls out of favour under Parker, there could be a rethink.

Joel Piroe is already hoping to secure an increased share of playing time under Parker and he will be competing with Castellanos for minutes.

Previously, Pablo spoke about his close working relationship with Castellanos at West Ham, highlighting the growing understanding the pair have developed on the pitch.