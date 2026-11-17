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Leeds United defender Tarik Muharemovic has been labelled one of the ‘revelations of 2026’ and ‘completely slept on’ by Italian giants Juventus, whose decision to let him go was ‘baffling’.

Muharemovic joined the Whites in the summer on a five-year deal, arriving from Italian side Sassuolo for €34m after catching the eye with his performances at the World Cup in North America.

Before his spell with the Neroverdi, the 23-year-old was on Juventus Next Gen’s books, having been signed by the Italian giants in 2022 as a player with considerable long-term potential.

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However, before his move to Yorkshire, Juventus had the opportunity to bring him back at a reduced cost, thanks to the 50 per cent sell-on clause they held in his Sassuolo deal.

The move ultimately failed to materialise, with Juventus passing up on Muharemovic and Leeds swooping in to take him to Elland Road.

It has been suggested in Italy that Juventus are now regretting that decision, despite the €17m they received from his sale.

Daniel Farke has brought the best out of Muharemovic, who has played every minute of Leeds’ Premier League campaign and provided two assists, helping the Whites climb to ninth.

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Journalist Rahman Osman has been impressed by the 23-year-old’s progress, describing the Leeds defender as one of the biggest defensive revelations of the year.

He pointed to Muharemovic’s displays at Sassuolo, his involvement in the World Cup and the impact he has since made in the Premier League, suggesting that his performances have not received the recognition they deserve.

The journalist also questioned Juventus’ failure to exercise their option to bring the defender back for a reduced fee, suggesting that their decision looks increasingly costly with every passing week.

Osman wrote on X: “Tarik Muharemovic has quietly been one of the biggest defensive revelations of 2026.

“Dominant at Sassuolo, a World Cup campaign with Bosnia and Herzegovina, and now thriving in the Premier League with Leeds United.

“Completely slept on and Juventus letting him walk for €3M looks more baffling every week.”

The 23-year-old is set to face Romania in the Nations League and hopes to meet Wales in the quarter-finals, with his Welsh team-mates at Leeds seeking revenge for their World Cup qualifying defeat.

After his international commitments, the defender will turn his attention back to club football, with Leeds travelling to Chelsea on Saturday looking to consolidate their place in ninth.

There has already been talk of clubs monitoring Muharemovic and Leeds could well have to battle to keep hold of him during future transfer windows.