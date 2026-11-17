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Leeds United out-on-loan striker Joel Piroe believes the Championship matches the Premier League for ‘intensity and tempo of play’, arguing that the gap between the two divisions is not that big.

Having struggled to reproduce his Championship form in the Premier League and subsequently slipped down the pecking order at Elland Road, the Dutchman joined West Ham United on loan during the summer transfer window.

However, Piroe found it difficult to find his footing under Nuno Espirito Santo, with the striker unable to secure a regular starting role.

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Following Nuno’s departure earlier this month and Scott Parker’s appointment as his successor, Piroe appears to have a more promising opportunity, with suggestions emerging that he is hopeful of securing greater playing time under the new boss.

The 27-year-old has already strengthened his case for increased involvement, registering a goal and an assist across Parker’s first two matches in charge.

Now, Piroe has underlined the similarities between the Championship and the Premier League, insisting that both competitions share the same intensity and tempo of play.

The Leeds loanee also stressed that the two English divisions are far closer in standard to each other than they are to the Eredivisie.

Club played for PSV Eindhoven Sparta Rotterdam Swansea City Leeds United West Ham United Clubs Joel Piroe has played for

Piroe told Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur while offering his assessment of the comparisons between the Premier League and the Championship: “It’s difficult to explain. Everyone knows that the Premier League is regarded as the best league in the world.

“On the other hand, the Championship has the same intensity and tempo of play as the Premier League.

“The two are much closer to each other than either is to the Eredivisie.”

West Ham are set to host Preston North End at the London Stadium on Saturday and Piroe will be looking to get amongst the goals as he bids to show the Hammers they do not need to sign another striker in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Taty Castellanos is attracting interest from River Plate, although the Argentine is currently keen to continue his career in European football.

Leeds’ pursuit of striker Yassir Zabiri is also facing competition from Real Betis, with the Spanish side’s interest still at an early stage.