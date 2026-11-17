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Barcelona will not make a move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Pedro Porro in January, with the north London club’s hefty demands and the Catalan side’s limited salary-cap room standing in the way of a deal.

Following the World Cup, the 27-year-old has endured a slow start to the campaign, with a hamstring injury disrupting his early-season preparations and limiting him to just 359 minutes for Spurs.

His involvement on the international stage has also been restricted, with Porro making only two appearances under Luis de la Fuente in the Nations League as Spain finished second in their group behind England.

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Despite his limited game time, the Spaniard has attracted considerable attention from La Liga, with Barcelona and Real Madrid renewing their interest after exploring a potential move during the summer, both keen on securing his services.

It was also suggested that, despite only signing a new deal in June, Porro was ‘seriously considering’ leaving Tottenham, offering the Spanish giants some encouragement in their pursuit.

However, the north London club are determined to keep hold of the right-back, with Roberto De Zerbi a strong admirer of the defender and his contract running until 2031 further strengthening Spurs’ negotiating position.

It is claimed that Tottenham are ‘highly unlikely’ to entertain discussions over Porro’s future during the upcoming January transfer window, prompting Barcelona to explore other avenues, including approaching the player’s agent in an attempt to bring down the asking price.

Former PL stars Joao Cancelo Gabriel Jesus Raphinha Wojciech Szczesny Andreas Christensen Eric Garcia Anthony Gordon Rodri Former PL stars at Barcelona

According to Catalan daily Sport, the Blaugrana will not pursue the 27-year-old in the winter window, with Tottenham’s high demands proving a significant obstacle.

Furthermore, Barcelona would need to sanction a major departure from their squad to create sufficient room on their wage bill before they could accommodate Porro.

While the 27-year-old is keen on returning to Spain, next summer could present a more realistic opportunity for Barcelona, who may look to offload either Jules Kounde or Alejandro Balde to make room for his arrival.

Tottenham, who are competing solely in domestic competitions this season, currently sit eleventh in the Premier League and will be eager to build momentum as they target a return to European football next year.

However, the absence of European competition could make it increasingly difficult for Spurs to retain their key players, with Porro potentially not the only member of De Zerbi’s squad to consider looking elsewhere.