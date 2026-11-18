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Tottenham Hotspur attacker Dejan Kulusevski admits that there is understandable worry about pushing him too hard following his injury absence, but feels if he is not pushed then he will not improve.

The 26-year-old suffered an injury in May 2025 and went through two bouts of surgery while missing the entirety of last season.

After almost 17 months of being sidelined, Kulusevki made his return to the field against Coventry City and since then has featured for 42 minutes in four league games for Spurs.

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Graham Potter called him up to represent Sweden over the international break and the ex-Chelsea boss revealed that he is working with Tottenham to decide the best approach for the Swedish international.

Kulusevski featured twice in the international break, coming on off the bench against Bosnia and Herzegovina and Poland, and on Tuesday came close to scoring and assisting in the 1-1 draw against Jan Urban’s side.

Now the attacker will return to Spurs to prepare for the game against Ipswich Town at the weekend and stressed that he is keen to take the shackles off to improve.

The Sweden star pointed out that everyone at the club is cautious about not putting strain on his body since he has returned from a long-term injury, but he stressed that it is hard for him to improve unless he is able to push himself every day on the training ground.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

When asked about his plan for upcoming games, Kulusevski was quoted as saying by Swedish daily the Helsingborgs Dagblad: “You know, when you have just come back from injury, everyone is so worried about the strain on you.

“But it is hard to improve if you do not push yourself every day.

“So I would like us not to be so cautious any longer.”

Kulusevski missed the 2026 World Cup due to his injury and before the international break, made his last appearance for Sweden in November 2024.

He has yet to make a start in a game since his return for his injury and Kulusevski highlighted how much he enjoys working with Spurs manager Roberto De Zerbi.

Liverpool star Alexander Isak also praised the Spurs star for his quality and at the weekend all eyes will be on De Zerbi to see whether he will hand Kulusevski a start against Ipswich Town.