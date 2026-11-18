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Serbia Under-21 coach Zoran Mirkovic has explained how Rangers midfielder Vanja Dragojevic’s sending off influenced his side’s approach, forcing them to focus more on defensive duties and half-counter-attacks.

On Friday, Serbia hosted Germany in Belgrade for their fifth Nations League fixture, with Dragojevic and Andrija Zivkovic both sent off in a 3-1 defeat against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

With the midfielder subsequently unavailable for the final group clash against Greece, which the Eagles also lost, the Rangers defensive midfielder was called up to the Under-21 squad.

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The 20-year-old was handed a starting place for Serbia Under-21 in their friendly against Poland, but endured another dismissal in what proved to be an unwanted repeat of recent events.

Dragojevic was first booked for dissent in the opening half before receiving a second yellow card around the hour mark for a poor challenge, leaving Serbia to play the remainder of the contest with ten men.

Poland took advantage of their numerical superiority to see out a 1-0 victory, with Tomasz Pienko’s early strike proving enough to settle the contest.

Mirkovic reflected on the match after his side fell behind, describing the remainder of the contest as a closely fought battle with few clear-cut opportunities.

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He also addressed Dragojevic’s dismissal, explaining that it forced his men to place greater emphasis on their defensive shape and look to threaten through half-counter-attacks.

The Serbian coach nevertheless regarded the fixture as a valuable test for his side, given they were facing a team that will compete at next year’s European Under-21 Championship.

Mirkovic said via the Football Association of Serbia website: “After their lead, a trench battle followed, without many chances.

“Dragojevic’s red card also came, so we focused more on defence and half-counter-attacks.

“In any case, a good test against one of the participants in the final tournament of the European Championship next year.”

The Serbian joined Rangers on a four-year deal from Partizan Belgrade in the summer after FC Copenhagen abandoned their pursuit of the midfielder.

However, the 20-year-old has struggled for opportunities under Derek McInnes, with Dan Neil, Nicolas Raskin and Cammy Devlin preferred ahead of him, limiting him to just two Scottish Premiership appearances so far.

Dragojevic will now be looking to make a stronger case for regular involvement when he returns to domestic action, with Rangers facing a busier schedule in December.