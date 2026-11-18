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Tottenham Hotspur out-on-loan goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario has been praised for his ability to handle the pressure of playing for a big club.

Vicario’s position at Tottenham came under scrutiny after a poor spell of form, while Roberto De Zerbi sought a goalkeeper better suited to his tactical demands, ultimately deciding to make Antonin Kinsky his number 1.

Juventus signed the Italian in August, completing a season-long loan deal after assessing several alternatives.

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The 30-year-old has made a strong impression so far at Juventus, recording four clean sheets across eleven Serie A appearances.

His impressive performances have earned praise from a Juventus legend, who described Vicario as a ‘great addition’ to the Old Lady.

Now more praise has been directed at the Tottenham man as Italian journalist Massimo Pavan praised Vicario’s willingness to take responsibility during difficult periods, suggesting that his ability to stand up and face criticism makes him a valuable presence in the Juventus dressing room.

He stressed that Luciano Spalletti’s side need players who can lead by example and support their team-mates when matches become challenging.

Tottenham loanee Serie A club Guglielmo Vicario Juventus Radu Dragusin Fiorentina Pape Matar Sarr Juventus Tottenham loanees in Serie A

Pavan believes Vicario’s experience at international level and understanding of the pressures associated with representing a major club make him well suited to that responsibility.

The journalist also highlighted that the Spurs loanee’s contribution could extend beyond his goalkeeping duties, suggesting that his leadership and experience could help Juventus develop as a team.

He wrote in his column for Italian outlet Tutto Juve: “One of Vicario’s most admirable traits is his willingness to put his face forward.

“When Juventus are going through difficult times, the goalkeeper doesn’t shy away from responsibility, an attitude that can be invaluable in the dressing room.

“Spalletti’s team needs players capable of leading their team-mates, especially when matches get tough.

“Vicario has international experience and understands the pressures that come with being a big club.

“He’s not just a goalkeeper called upon to defend his own goal, but a player who can contribute to the team’s growth.”

It has been suggested that Juventus are already considering Vicario as a long-term option and could trigger the purchase clause in his loan agreement.

A former Juventus goalkeeper has also endorsed the Bianconeri’s plans to make the Tottenham loanee’s stay permanent.

However, with half of the season still remaining, the Bianconeri’s stance could change if the Italian shot-stopper fails to replicate his impressive performances after the November international break.