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Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma has revealed that he was eager to leave England in the summer for the sake of his peace of mind and added that he needed a fresh start.

Spurs brought in Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer of 2022 and even though it was initially reported that Tottenham paid £25m for Bissouma, it was later claimed that the north Londoners paid significantly more for him.

The defensive midfielder, in his five seasons with Tottenham, made sporadic appearances and featured 111 times for the side, being part of the team which helped Spurs lift the Europa League trophy in the 2024/25 season.

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Last season, Bissouma fell out of favour under then Spurs boss Thomas Frank and under manager Roberto De Zerbi, he failed to nail down a spot in the starting lineup, making only eleven league appearances last season.

Bissouma attracted attention from a host of clubs and Turkish outfit Amedspor emerged as his suitors, but following the expiry of his contract, he moved to Ajax in the Netherlands.

The Mali international signed a one-year deal with Ajax and he made his first start for the Dutch giants against FC Twente just before the international break.

Bissouma admitted that last season with Spurs was not great for him due to injuries and other issues and stressed that he needed a different environment to make a fresh start.

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The ex-Spurs star revealed that he was keen to leave England to preserve his mental peace and insisted that he did not regret his decision to join Ajax.

“Last season was not great for me, due to injuries and other matters”, Bissouma told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.

“So after that period, I really wanted to leave England for my own peace of mind and for other reasons.

“A new environment, a fresh start, that is what I was looking for.

“And I do not regret my choice, because everyone here is nice, and I feel good and happy here.”

The 30-year-old was on Juventus’ wish list in the summer, but the Serie A outfit did not manage to make room for him in their squad.

Ajax have an option to extend Bissouma’s deal in the event the ex-Tottenham midfielder makes a certain number of appearances for them and a Dutch journalist claimed that the Mali international’s move can hardly go wrong.

It now remains to be seen what heights Bissouma can hit away from Tottenham and whether he might come up against his former employers in the coming years.