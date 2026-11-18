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Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Colin Calderwood has drawn parallels between Harry Kane and Andrew Robertson, highlighting similarities in their respective journeys to the top of the game.

Robertson brought his nine-year association with Liverpool to an end during the summer, embarking on a new chapter in north London after joining Spurs on a free transfer.

Last month, the Scotland international revealed that his appetite for a fresh challenge had prompted his move to N17, while stressing that he had always sought to push himself throughout his career.

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Back in August, Roberto De Zerbi also spoke about the strong relationship he shares with Robertson.

The left-back has wasted little time making himself at home in north London, accumulating 701 minutes across ten appearances while registering two assists along the way.

Now, Calderwood pointed to Robertson’s journey through Queen’s Park, Dundee United and Hull City before his move to Liverpool as an example of how regular first-team football can shape a young player’s development.

He also stressed that skipping those steps for an immediate switch to Anfield could have taken Robertson’s career in a very different direction.

On loan at Level Leyton Orient League One Millwall Championship Norwich City Premier League Leicester City Championship Harry Kane’s loan spells

The former Spurs star then identified similarities between Robertson’s career progression and Kane’s development, with the striker having spent several loan spells before establishing himself in north London.

Calderwood told Tottenham’s official website: “He was in Celtic’s academy, then at Queen’s Park it just shows you the advantage of playing league games as a younger player – players develop in different ways.

“He’s been able to that, making an impression, then getting his move to Dundee United and then to Hull. So, step by step, he’s progressed.

“If he’d gone straight to Liverpool from Queen’s Park, it might have been a completely different story.

“It just shows you how, in terms of growth of players… is it too dissimilar to Harry Kane?

“The level that he’s played at, leading Scotland to major championships three times, absolutely unbelievable.”

Robertson will now turn his attention back to club duties after captaining Scotland in their recent Nations League fixtures.

Tottenham are set to welcome Ipswich Town to N17 on Saturday as they look to respond to their defeat against Leeds United, and Robertson will be keen to play his part in securing a positive result.

Meanwhile, Richarlison could be heading for the exit door at Tottenham in the winter transfer window, with negotiations between Spurs and Trabzonspor progressing at a rapid pace towards an agreement.