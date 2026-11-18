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Former Leicester City boss Gary Rowett has assessed Sheffield Wednesday’s appointment of Dave Challinor, suggesting the new Owls manager’s ‘more direct’ approach could prove a good fit for the club.

During the summer, the South Yorkshire outfit appointed Simon Wilson as the club’s sporting director, with Henrik Pedersen entrusted with the task of leading them back to the Championship.

However, at the end of October, following a 2-0 defeat away at Doncaster Rovers and a disappointing run of form that yielded just one win in six matches, the Dane departed his post at Hillsborough.

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In his place came Challinor, who signed a five-year deal with the Owls after spending four and a half years in charge of Stockport County.

The 51-year-old recorded 142 wins, 53 draws and 68 defeats across 263 matches at the helm of the Hatters.

His tenure at Hillsborough got off to a frustrating start, with Challinor having to wait until his third game in charge to secure his first victory, as Sheffield Wednesday defeated Plymouth Argyle 3-0 in front of their home supporters on Saturday.

Rowett offered his assessment of the club’s decision to appoint Challinor, suggesting the Owls needed a fresh approach after the challenges of last season under Pedersen.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

He also noted that the 51-year-old’s appointment had been anticipated in football circles, given his existing connection with Wilson at Stockport County.

Rowett highlighted the contrast between the styles of the two managers, describing Challinor’s approach as more direct, physically demanding and intense, qualities he believes could make him a suitable fit for Sheffield Wednesday.

The tactician said on EFL All Access (7:50): “I know Henrik had the challenges of last season, but it always felt like maybe they needed something a little bit fresh to get where they wanted to get to.

“And of course, with Simon Wilson there, you knew there was always that link with Dave Challinor, I think in the game, people felt he would be the next manager.

“I don’t know him well. I’ve seen a lot of his Stockport team.

“They were very different in terms of style to Henrik’s sides, a little bit more direct, a little bit tougher, a little bit stronger, just physically had a little bit more intensity about them.

“And it always feels to me, when you go to Sheffield Wednesday, I’ve managed against them so many times, 30,000 fans there, it feels like you don’t necessarily need to be too intricate, a possession-based side.

“So maybe he’s a decent fit for them.”

The Owls currently sit fifth in League One after 14 matchdays, with the new manager hoping to build on his first victory in charge.

Two away trips now await, with Barnsley on Friday followed by Stevenage next Tuesday, offering further opportunities to pick up points against sides lower down the table.