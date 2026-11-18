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Former Wales midfielder Joe Ledley heaped praise on Leeds United attacker Harry Wilson after his performance against Portugal, dubbing him the ‘main man’ on the night, news which will give the Whites encouragement about his current form level.

Wilson’s start to life at Elland Road has been relatively quiet, with the forward making just three Premier League starts alongside one appearance from the beginning in the EFL Cup.

The 29-year-old, however, played a key role in the build-up to Noah Okafor’s goal against Tottenham Hotspur most recently, helping Leeds secure a 1-0 victory and bring their five-match winless run to an end.

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Craig Bellamy, who has long admired the Leeds forward, had also expressed hope that Wilson could rediscover his best form with Wales after a hamstring injury forced him to miss the previous international break.

The 29-year-old provided an assist in Wales’ 3-1 defeat to Norway at the weekend and was handed another start on Tuesday night as his country welcomed Portugal to the Cardiff City Stadium.

Jorge Jesus’ side secured a 3-2 victory in the final match of the Nations League group stage, leaving Wales bottom of their group and facing a relegation play-off in March.

Wilson completed the full 90 minutes, registering nine shots, four of which were on target, while also recording six progressive carries.

Leeds United star Joe Rodon Ethan Ampadu Jayden Lienou Daniel James Harry Wilson Leeds United stars in Wales squad

Ledley identified the Leeds forward as Wales’ standout performer on the night, describing him as the ‘main man.’

He also reserved praise for Cardiff City’s Rubin Colwill, hailing the attacking midfielder’s display as magnificent.

Ledley said on Match of the Day Wales: “I thought Harry Wilson was the main man today.

“I thought Rubin Colwill was magnificent.”

One former Leeds striker has admitted that he would love to see Wilson rediscover the form he showed at Fulham over the past few seasons, while another Whites legend believes the forward simply needs a little luck to go his way.

Wilson will be hoping for a more prominent role when he returns to Yorkshire, with Daniel Farke having already spoken positively about his character.

Leeds currently sit ninth after a promising start to the campaign and will be keen to maintain their momentum when they return to Stamford Bridge, having suffered a heavy EFL Cup defeat there two months ago.