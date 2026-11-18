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Manchester United star Amad Diallo could be on the move during the winter transfer window, with Turkish giants Besiktas monitoring the winger’s situation.

The Red Devils are entering a new chapter under Mauricio Pochettino, who has taken charge at Old Trafford following Michael Carrick’s recent dismissal.

However, Richard Keys has already raised doubts over the Argentine’s appointment, branding him ‘too Spursy’ for the Manchester United job.

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Pochettino faces an immediate test of his credentials on Sunday, when Manchester United travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool in in what will be a challenging first assignment.

With the former Tottenham Hotspur boss now overseeing a new project at Old Trafford, the possibility of an overhaul to the squad, with both arrivals and departures in the upcoming transfer windows, remains open.

As a result, Diallo’s future at Manchester United is now attracting fresh attention.

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, Diallo is ‘being monitored’ by Besiktas as they assess the possibility of bringing him to Turkey during the winter transfer window.

Club played for Atalanta Manchester United Rangers Sunderland Clubs Amad Diallo has played for

Among the Black Eagles’ current options on the right flank, Vaclav Cerny has endured a dip in form in recent weeks, prompting the club to consider cashing in on him in January amid Rangers‘ interest and identify a replacement.

Besiktas are understood to be ‘particularly looking for players in England’, making Diallo a potential candidate for the Turkish outfit.

Diallo is going through a difficult period at Old Trafford, having gone almost a year without scoring for the Red Devils, with his last goal for the club dating back to December last year.

It remains unclear whether Manchester United would consider letting the winger leave should Besiktas step up their interest.

Diallo still has a contract at Old Trafford until 2030 and will be determined to put his recent frustrations behind him under Pochettino now.

The managerial change offers him an opportunity to reset, but whether he can make the most of it will come under scrutiny in the coming fixtures.

Should the Ivorian fail to arrest his decline under Pochettino, however, Besiktas could be encouraged to press their interest and take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding his position.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have recently received a boost in their pursuit of Como star Jacobo Ramon, with the defender attracted by the prospect of testing himself in the Premier League.