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West Ham United midfielder Soungoutou Magassa has revealed that last season’s clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford was an unforgettable experience.

The 23-year-old arrived at the London Stadium from his boyhood club Monaco during the summer transfer window last year.

Magassa arrived as a highly rated and up and coming midfielder, but his campaign was largely swallowed up by West Ham’s struggles in the Premier League.

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Nevertheless, the Frenchman accumulated 1,259 minutes across 26 appearances, though could not prevent the Hammers from suffering relegation.

During the summer transfer window, Magassa was linked with several clubs as a potential departure gathered consideration, but no side made a concrete move to secure his signature and he ultimately remained in London stadium.

Magassa’s prospects took another hit at the current campaign, as he found himself left out of Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans and failed to register a single minute of action.

Following Nuno’s dismissal earlier this month, Scott Parker took charge at the London Stadium, and Magassa was subsequently handed a place in the starting lineup for the English tactician’s first match.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

The Frenchman played for 45 minutes against Cardiff City, which remains his only outing of the season, before being left on the bench for the next fixture against Blackburn Rovers.

Magassa has now reflected on the Hammers’ visit to Manchester United last term as an experience he will never forget in West Ham colours, highlighting the occasion’s significance and the atmosphere at Old Trafford.

The midfielder told West Ham’s official site when asked about the one day at the club he will never forget: “Manchester United away last season was also a big stadium, big game, good atmosphere.

“I had played the games before this at home to Liverpool and I was in the team at Old Trafford.

“I played a good game, scored and we got a draw, which was nice.”

Magassa will now hope to revive his fortunes at the London Stadium under Parker and earn a more prominent role in the coming fixtures.

However, should Magassa continue to struggle for minutes, his future at West Ham could come under greater scrutiny during the winter transfer window.