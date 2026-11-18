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Italy boss Roberto Mancini is ‘waiting and hoping’ for Liverpool defender Giovanni Leoni to regain full fitness as he looks to get him into the Azzurri team.

Leoni joined Liverpool during the summer transfer window of 2025 from Italian side Parma, signing a six-year contract at Anfield.

The 19-year-old made his debut for the Reds in September 2025 in an EFL Cup clash against Southampton.

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During his debut, the Italian defender suffered an ACL injury and has since been out of action.

Earlier this year, Italy appointed Mancini as their manager, replacing caretaker boss Silvio Baldini, who had been in charge since permanent manager Gennaro Gattuso stepped down in April following Italy’s failure to reach the 2026 World Cup.

During the international break, Mancini went with a centre-back pairing of Giorgio Scalvini and Alessandro Bastoni at the San Siro for a 3-1 win over France and kept faith with the same duo for the 4-1 loss to Belgium in Brussels.

Mancini wants competition for the pair though and he is ‘waiting and hoping’ for Leoni’s speedy return, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

Club Years Padova 2023-2024 Sampdoria (loan) 2024 Sampdoria 2024 Parma 2024-2025 Liverpool 2025- Giovanni Leoni’s career history

The Italy boss appears to rate the teenage defender highly and wants to waste no time in getting him back into the squad as soon as possible.

Liverpool will also be keen to have the 19-year-old back in their side, as he will provide additional squad depth for the Reds in the second half of the season.

It remains to be seen when Leoni can regain match fitness, but a January return has been predicted.

Meanwhile, Andoni Iraola will be getting his squad ready as Liverpool are set to play their first game after the November international break against Manchester United.

Liverpool have lost their last two meetings with the Red Devils and will be keen to claim victory this weekend.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Aleksey Batrakov, with Barcelona and Bayern Munich now ‘set to send scouts’ to watch the Galatasaray star in action against Aston Villa as competition intensifies.