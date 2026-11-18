Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Martin Zubimendi could move on from the Gunners, but a loan switch away from the Emirates is not viewed as an option.

The Gunners signed Zubimendi last year from La Liga side Real Sociedad after they paid his €65m release clause, locking him to a five-year contract and the move was widely viewed as a coup.

The Spain international made a blistering start to life at the north London giants, as he became a key man in Mikel Arteta’s engine room.

His performances at the heart of the Gunners midfield were lauded,and he scored multiple important goals across all competitions for the Premier League side.

Zubimendi played 57 games during the last campaign for Arsenal, while starting a whopping 48 of them, clocking 4,300 minutes at the Emirates.

However, his performances in the second half of the last season fell off, as the Gunners won the Premier League and were defeated on penalties by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

This term, though, Arteta’s side spent heavily on ex-Newcastle United skipper Bruno Guimaraes, and Hale End academy hotshot Myles Lewis-Skelly also became an attractive midfield option for the Gunners boss.

Trophy won With Copa del Rey Real Sociedad Premier League Arsenal World Cup Spain European Championship Spain Nations League Spain Martin Zubimendi’s honours

The 27-year-old Spain international is yet to start a single Premier League game this season, as he has clocked only 100 minutes in the league.

With his current deal set to run until the summer of 2030, Zubimendi is naturally not happy with his game time, and clubs around the globe are keen on him.

Arsenal’s London rivals Chelsea want him, after the Blues missed out on Monaco’s Lamine Camara last summer on deadline day.

Clubs from Spain have also been linked.

Now, crucially, the Spaniard’s camp ‘isn’t ruling out’ a January move for Zubimendi, according to Spanish journalist Jorge Picon, however ‘never on loan’.

The 27-year-old leaving Arsenal on a temporary deal looks to be firmly off the agenda for now.

Interested clubs could land Zubimendi permanently if they are ready to pay a fee in excess of €70m for the World Cup winner.

Whether Zubimendi will be able to force more minutes by the January window remains to be seen, but his situation is being watched closely by interested clubs.