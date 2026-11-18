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Bologna are determined that Juan Miranda will ‘not be a topic’ in the January transfer window, despite both Newcastle United and Manchester United speaking to his agent.

The 26-year-old full-back is a product of the Barcelona academy system and made four senior appearances for the Blaugrana side before departing the Camp Nou in 2020 for Real Betis.

Bologna brought Miranda to Italy from the Seville-based side in 2024 and he has been a regular for them since his arrival, making 93 appearances for them so far.

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The Spain international is in tremendous form for Bologna this season and has laid on six assists in ten league games for them.

Miranda’s form has not gone unnoticed, with a host of sides paying close attention to him ahead of the approaching January transfer window.

According to Bologna-based daily Il Resto del Carlino, both Newcastle and Manchester United have spoken to Miranda’s agent to register their interest.

Bologna though are determined that Miranda will ‘not be a topic’ in the January transfer window and they are sure they will not lose him.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Miranda has a host of suitors in Italy in the form of Roma, AC Milan and Juventus with Bianconeri boss Luciano Spalletti considering the full-back tactically suited for his team.

Bologna though have never sold key players in the winter window and do not want to start now.

Bologna could still be tested and if the offers get serious then the jury is out on what they will do.

The Spanish defender will enter the final year of his contract with Bologna in June and the Serie A club are keen to extend his stay with them.

Now it remains to be seen whether Newcastle and Manchester United will shift their focus to other players or try to convince Bologna to change their mind on Miranda.

Newcastle could also see a departure in midfield in the upcoming window with Besiktas supremo Serdal Adali extremely determined to sign Joe Willock.