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Leeds United defender Tarik Muharemovic has shrugged off being deployed in a four-man backline by Bosnia, despite its difference to the three centre-backs system he plays in at Elland Road.

The 23-year-old centre-back joined Leeds in the summer on a five-year deal and Muharemovic has managed to slot in so smoothly into Daniel Farke’s set-up since his arrival that a former player claimed that he has not let the Whites feel Pascal Struijk’s departure.

Muharemovic has featured in all ten league games for Leeds so far this season, picking up only one caution so far and he is a key player for his national team, Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well.

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His team-mate in the national team, Nikola Katic, recently claimed that the Leeds centre-back is among the top five centre-backs in the world.

Muharemovic has played in the back three for Daniel Farke so far this season, but in his national team he features as a part of the back four and Bosnia manager Sergej Barbarez, during their Nations League group stage campaign, has used several different formations.

On Tuesday, Muharemovic was handed the captain’s armband for the first time to lead his nation and Bosnia secured a 2-1 victory over Romania, relying on a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The Leeds star pointed out that he has played in every formation for club and national team so far and stressed that a change of formation does not make much difference to him.

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Muharemovic also added that he tries to do his best no matter which formation he is featuring in and highlighted that the important thing for him is to play from the left side.

Following the game against Romania, when asked about his preferred formation, Muharemovic said via Reprezentacija: “I have played in every formation for the club and the national team.

“The important thing is that I am on the left side.

“There is not much of a difference; I just try to do my job in the best way possible.”

Bosnia have finished second in their Nations League group stage and qualified for play-offs, where Muharemovic wants to face Wales due to his Welsh team-mates at Leeds keeping on asking him for a revenge match for the 2026 World Cup play-offs.

Now Muharemovic will return to Leeds to join Farke’s set-up and he will prepare for the upcoming game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.