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Leeds United defender Tarik Muharemovic has admitted that captaining the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team fulfilled one of his biggest dreams, thanking the coach and staff for the opportunity.

Muharemovic has quickly established himself as a key figure under Daniel Farke since arriving in July, featuring for every minute of Leeds’ Premier League campaign while also chipping in with two assists.

The Bosnian defender has earned considerable recognition for his performances, with one journalist describing him as one of the revelations of 2026, while another suggested Juventus would be regretting their decision not to make use of a clause that could have seen him signed at a discount last summer.

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The 23-year-old has been equally important on the international stage, featuring in all Bosnia’s Nations League fixtures this season, apart from the weekend meeting with Sweden, which he missed through suspension.

The Dragons welcomed Romania to the Bilino Polje Stadium on Tuesday night and secured a 2-1 victory, with Muharemovic entrusted with the captain’s armband for the full 90 minutes.

The Leeds defender expressed his gratitude to Sergej Barbarez and everyone involved for giving him the chance to lead his country, describing wearing the captain’s armband as one of his biggest dreams.

Muharemovic also reflected on the victory in front of the home supporters, expressing his happiness with the result while suggesting that visiting teams should know what awaits them when they travel to Zenica.

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He was equally pleased with Bosnia’s overall Nations League campaign, highlighting their consistency across the group, where they suffered just one defeat, recording three victories and two draws to finish second.

Muharemovic said via Reprezentacija: “Thank you to the coach and everyone for this opportunity.

“This is one of my biggest dreams to wear the captain’s armband.

“I am grateful and happy that we won at home.

“Everyone who comes to us should be afraid, to know who is waiting for them.

“I am happy with the whole League of Nations.

“One defeat, and everything else we won or drew.”

Leeds endured a difficult run of results in October, but head into Saturday’s meeting with Chelsea on the back of a victory over an in-form Tottenham Hotspur side just before the international break, giving them a timely boost.

The last time the two sides met, the Blues ran riot with a 6-3 victory in the third round of the EFL Cup, with Muharemovic also getting on the scoresheet.

The 23-year-old will be hoping to find the net again, but this time help Leeds secure a different result and avenge that cup defeat.