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Eliezer Mayenda, signed by Rennes from Sunderland in the summer transfer window, has been held up as a symbol of the French club’s ‘questionable recruitment’.

The forward began his career in France with Sochaux before Sunderland brought him to England in the summer of 2023, when they were still competing in the Championship.

He made 20 Premier League appearances for the Black Cats last season, mostly from the bench, but scored just two goals.

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Mayenda’s limited prospects of becoming a regular starter under Regis Le Bris at the Stadium of Light saw him attracting interest from clubs in Spain, France and Portugal.

Eventually, Rennes moved ahead with a ‘superior offer’ for the Spaniard, securing the left-footed 21-year-old forward’s return to French football.

However, the 21-year-old has struggled to establish himself at Rennes, making only eight Ligue 1 appearances so far, mostly from the bench, while failing to register a goal contribution.

Mayenda’s poor performances have now been held up as a symbol of questionable recruitment by French sports daily L’Equipe.

Club played for Sochaux Sunderland Hibernian Rennes Clubs Eliezer Mayenda has played for

The Ligue 1 side signed Mayenda in a deal worth a total of €25m, but it is suggested that ‘he hasn’t yet made a significant impact and isn’t playing with complete freedom’.

The former Sunderland star was recruited by Rennes sporting director Loic Desire and his recruitment team.

It has been suggested that, despite the attacker’s poor performances, Rennes boss Franck Haise has remained positive about Mayenda, who is still considered a promising talent the Ligue 1 club hope to see shine.

With Rennes set to face Lorient in their first game after the November international break this weekend, Mayenda will hope to deliver a strong performance should he be given a chance.

It remains to be seen whether the former Sunderland star can turn things around for himself at the Ligue 1 club.

Sunderland will be watching closely as they wait to assess whether they were right to cash in on Mayenda, especially with things not going well at the Stadium of Light.

Meanwhile, Le Bris is under pressure to steer the Black Cats away from danger, with Sunderland in the relegation zone.

Sunderland will be desperately looking for a win when they face Aston Villa this weekend.