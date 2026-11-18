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Former top-flight star Andy Gray has revealed that he initially thought he was watching a video from Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo when viewing JJ Gabriel’s farewell video from Old Trafford, expressing astonishment at the level of hype surrounding the talent.

The 16-year-old is expected to officially leave the Red Devils in the coming days, with a move to Real Madrid on the cards after a verbal agreement was reached.

Despite his young age, Gabriel has attracted considerable attention through a string of impressive performances at academy level, emerging as one of the most exciting talents tipped to make the step up from Carrington.

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The youngster was named Manchester United’s Under-18 Player of the Year and also claimed the Premier League Under-18 Player of the Season award last term, further underlining his considerable potential.

Although Gabriel is yet to make his official senior debut for the Red Devils, he did feature as a substitute against Atletico Madrid during a pre-season friendly.

Now eager to take the next step in his development, the youngster views a move to Real Madrid as the ideal opportunity to accelerate his progress towards senior football.

Gabriel confirmed his decision to leave Old Trafford on social media on Tuesday, sharing a farewell video alongside a message bidding goodbye to the club.

Team Year Points Manchester City (C) 2017-18 100 Liverpool (C) 2019-20 99 Manchester City (C) 2018-19 98 Liverpool (R) 2018-19 97 Chelsea (C) 2004-05 95 Top five most points total in Premier League;

(C) Champions; (R) Runners-up

Reflecting on Gabriel’s farewell video, Gray revealed that he initially thought he was watching Ronaldo, while drawing attention to the almost cinematic presentation of a player yet to feature in professional football.

He also questioned whether the attention surrounding Gabriel offered a glimpse of how young talents will increasingly be promoted in the future.

The former Aston Villa star said on Keys & Gray Unleashed assessing Gabriel farewell clip (3.04): “I thought it was Ronaldo I was watching. no seriously.

“I don’t know the kid. He’s 15 years of age.

“I’m watching videos that are polished, almost cinema-like in their presentation of a 15-year-old who’s not kicked a ball in professional football and has been fated the way he has.

“It’s staggering.

“If this is the way that it’s going and maybe it’s just a a little snapshot of where football at a young age is going and we’re going to see more and more of these.

“Listen, I have no doubt when you look at these sorts of clips we’re seeing, the kid has talent.”

Real Madrid could officially confirm Gabriel’s arrival soon.

Whether Gabriel’s decision to leave the Red Devils at such an early stage of his career proves beneficial to his development at Los Blancos will be one to watch in the years ahead.

Meanwhile, Besiktas are monitoring Amad Diallo’s situation ahead of the winter transfer window, although whether a move takes shape remains to be seen.