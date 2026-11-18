Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

West Ham United shot-stopper Mads Hermansen has expressed his disappointment over his costly error in Denmark’s 3-2 Nations League defeat to Norway, while accepting ‘full responsibility’ for the mistake.

The 26-year-old retained his place in the starting lineup for both of Denmark’s recent Nations League fixtures against Portugal and Norway, respectively.

Against Portugal, the shot-stopper played his part in helping his country secure an emphatic 4-1 victory.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

However, Denmark suffered a home defeat to Norway on Tuesday night, with Hermansen unable to keep the visitors at bay as they struck three times in a 3-2 victory.

During the clash, Hermansen’s attempt to dribble past Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard backfired badly, allowing Manchester City star Erling Haaland to capitalise on the goalkeeper’s error and score for Norway while Denmark were leading 2-0.

Reflecting on the incident, Hermansen admitted that the mistake hit him hard, explaining that he initially struggled to find an available passing option before attempting to play the ball back to Joakim Maehle.

The West Ham star also took full responsibility for the error, acknowledging the scale of the mistake and how difficult it is to come to terms with.

Goalkeeper Age Andreas Jungdal 24 Mads Hermansen 26 Andreas Hansen 31 Denmark’s goalkeepers

Hermansen told broadcaster TV 2: “It cuts deep. I tried to find a solution on the opposite side, but couldn’t find anyone.

“So I tried to play the ball back to Joachim. Obviously, it was a huge mistake and one that I take full responsibility for.

“It’s a tough one to take.”

After last month’s Nations League defeat to Portugal, Hermansen insisted that he followed Denmark’s game plan effectively despite the disappointing result.

The custodian will now turn his attention back to club duties, with West Ham set to host Preston North End at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Scott Parker will be targeting his first victory at the helm of the Hammers as he looks to move them up the Championship table, with the club currently sitting outside the playoff positions.

Meanwhile, former EFL star Adrian Clarke has already warned that West Ham could miss out on automatic promotion if Jarrod Bowen is sidelined for a significant period in the coming months.