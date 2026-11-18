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Fiorentina winger Pedro Goncalves has reflected on how his brief spell at Wolves helped shape his physical development and prepare him for the demands of competitive football.

In the summer of 2017, the Chaves-born winger joined Wolves from Valencia’s academy, signing a two-year contract with the Molineux side.

He went on to make close to 40 appearances for the Under-23s, although opportunities with the senior team were limited.

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Goncalves made his only competitive appearance for Wolves’ first team at the start of the 2018/19 campaign, coming off the bench under Nuno Espirito Santo in an away win over Sheffield Wednesday in the EFL Cup.

After leaving Molineux, the winger continued his career in Portugal with Famalicao and Sporting Lisbon before joining Fiorentina on loan last summer.

He has since made nine appearances for La Viola, scoring once and providing two assists.

Goncalves reflected on his brief involvement with the Old Gold, reflecting on the fact that he made just one appearance in the EFL Cup during his time in England.

Manager Time at Club Cesar Peixoto June 2026 – present Rob Edwards November 2025 – June 2026 Vitor Pereira December 2024 – November 2025 Gary O'Neil August 2023 – December 2024 Julen Lopetegui November 2022 – August 2023 Last five permanent Wolves managers

Despite his lack of first-team opportunities, however, he credited his experience of English football with helping him build physical strength and adapt to the demands of the competitive game.

Goncalves told Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport: “With Wolverhampton, I only managed one appearance in the Carabao Cup, but English football gave me muscle and got me used to competitive football.”

In May 2025, a return to English football began to take shape, with Aston Villa maintaining a long-standing interest in Goncalves.

However, a move failed to materialise, as Sporting Lisbon were reluctant to part with him.

Wolves are now navigating their first season in the Championship and have made a promising start under Cesar Peixoto, sitting fourth as they look to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.

They welcome Charlton Athletic to Molineux on Saturday, with the opportunity to add to their points tally and maintain their push towards promotion.