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Journalist Mark Guidi has admitted he has been impressed with Rangers defender Dujon Sterling this season and thinks he has ‘wonderful pace’.

The Chelsea academy graduate, who has featured prominently for Rangers this season, has seen his career with the Glasgow club marred by injuries.

An Achilles injury picked up in the Europa League quarter-final match against Athletic Bilbao back in April 2025 kept him out of action for almost seven months.

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Sterling has been working his way back to being fit consistently and Derek McInnes has been able to take advantage of his efforts this season.

In the current campaign, Sterling has managed 17 appearances for Rangers overall, finding favour with the former Aberdeen boss.

It did appear that Rangers had landed a coup when they snapped Sterling up and Guidi feels he is now starting to show what he can do.

The journalist lauded the pace Sterling brings to the Rangers side and feels the main issue with him has been remaining fit.

“When he signed from Stoke City, when Rangers got him for free, it was a really good move. Wonderful pace”. Guidi said on the Go Radio Football Show (53.14).

Club Appearances Rangers 104 Stoke City 28 Blackpool 25 Coventry City 40 Wigan Athletic 10 Chelsea 2 Dujon Sterling appearances by club

“The problem for Sterling has been his attendance record over the years.

“It has actually been good this season under Derek McInnes. But in the past, it was far too stop-start, which was unfortunate for him.

“But I think he is a real quality player.

“I like Sterling.”

McInnes will be hoping that Sterling can continue to remain fit as Rangers look to put in a real tilt at the Scottish Premiership title.

The Gers did bring in Kosta Nedeljkovic as another right-back option in the summer, but the Serbian has struggled to compete with Sterling and has just five appearances to his name.

Nedeljkovic’s loan move from Aston Villa contains an obligation to buy based upon making a certain number of appearances and Sterling’s form means he may not hit that number.

In Rangers’ quest to beat Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title, Sterling will have an important role to play on the right-hand side of McInnes’s four-man defence.