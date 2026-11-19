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Tottenham Hotspur attacker Dejan Kulusevski is back in action after spending 526 days recovering from a serious knee injury, which ruled him out for the entirety of the 2025/26 season.

The setback also ended his hopes of featuring at the World Cup, with Sweden boss Graham Potter admitting that he was unwilling to risk the winger’s fitness for the sake of the team. The Swede is now easing his way back into action through brief appearances for club and country.

Roberto De Zerbi, whom Kulusevski has admitted he is eager to work with, has begun reintegrating the 26-year-old into Tottenham’s plans. He has handed him substitute appearances against Coventry City, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Leeds United, although the Swede is yet to make a start under the Italian.

Before his lengthy spell on the sidelines, Kulusevski enjoyed an influential campaign, recording ten goals and eleven assists in 50 appearances as Tottenham went on to lift the Europa League in the 2024/25 season.

With the forward now back in contention, Inside Futbol look at the four Tottenham players who could benefit most from his return to the fold.

Omar Marmoush

What initially appeared to be a selection dilemma for De Zerbi now seems to be swinging in Marmoush’s favour, with the Egyptian emerging ahead of Dominic Solanke to lead the line. However, his return of just one goal in eight starts highlights Tottenham’s need to improve the service to their striker.

Kulusevski could address that issue by offering a different creative dimension to Tottenham’s attack. While Mohammed Kudus prefers taking on defenders one-on-one and driving forward, the Swede excels at drifting into central areas, combining with team-mates and picking out incisive passes. These qualities could complement Marmoush’s instinctive runs in behind, allowing him to exploit space beyond the opposition’s defensive line.

Having played just 42 minutes in total, Kulusevski is yet to establish a role under De Zerbi. With the Swede still building towards full fitness and the Italian boss favouring wingers who hug the touchline, deploying him as a number 10 could be a sensible option. Alternatively, he could fulfil the role from the flank, using his vision and passing range to provide Marmoush, who thrives as a second striker, with the service he needs to become more productive.

James Maddison

Kulusevski’s influence could extend beyond improving the service to Marmoush, with Maddison also potentially benefiting from his return. Like the Swede, the English midfielder has been steadily working his way back to full fitness, and Tottenham could reap the rewards of having two players with such creative quality and vision available.

While the absence of European football may initially appear a setback, following a significant summer rebuild and with several key players returning from injury, it could prove a blessing in disguise, giving De Zerbi’s squad valuable recovery time between fixtures.

Maddison and Kulusevski could complement each other this season, sharing the creative burden in the number 10 role and providing cover for one another without a significant drop in quality. So far, De Zerbi has used the Swede exclusively on the flank, but that could change as he builds up his match fitness, with a role ahead of the double pivot also an option.

In the 2024/25 season, Kulusevski ranked among the league’s top six for chances created, and reproducing that level of creativity would give the Lilywhites a significant boost.

Pedro Porro

Kulusevski has expressed a preference for operating through the middle, and a central role could be a sensible way to ease him back into action without immediately exposing him to too many one-on-one situations out wide as he rebuilds his confidence.

However, with Maddison and Conor Gallagher already being deployed effectively in the attacking midfield role, De Zerbi may have to use the Swede on the right, where he has featured in all his cameos this season.

Kulusevski has shown he can beat his marker out wide and deliver into the box, while his tendency to cut inside also makes him an ideal partner for the attack-minded Porro, who can exploit the space on the outside and push forward to support the attack.

The pair have shared the pitch on close to 100 occasions and continued to combine effectively when it mattered most, notably in the Europa League semi-final against Bodo/Glimt during the 2024/25 campaign.

That season, Kulusevski’s last before his lengthy spell on the sidelines, both featured among Tottenham’s leading chance creators. Porro created 57 chances, while the Swede registered 65, and De Zerbi will hope for similar attacking returns if the pair reunite on the right.

Mohammed Kudus

While Kulusevski’s potential reunion with Porro could strengthen Tottenham’s right flank, his return also presents a challenge to those competing for a starting spot, particularly Kudus.

The Ghana international made an encouraging start to life in north London, registering nine goal involvements in 26 appearances during his debut season at N17, before a hamstring injury disrupted his progress. While he faced relatively little competition for his place on the right last season, Kulusevski’s return is set to change the picture.

Kudus, who has been dubbed ‘amazing’ by De Zerbi, has managed just three assists in ten appearances so far this season, with Tottenham’s attack struggling to find their cutting edge and averaging only one goal per Premier League game.

Kulusevski is slowly building towards full fitness, and will be eager to reclaim a starting spot once ready, setting up healthy competition for the right-wing role alongside Savio, who is also yet to return from injury and is comfortable on both flanks.

Kulusevski’s return should push Kudus to raise his game, make his minutes count and deliver consistently, while giving De Zerbi greater attacking depth and the flexibility to alter his options.