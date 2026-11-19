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Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has provided positive team news ahead of the Whites’ Premier League meeting with Chelsea at the weekend, as his side get going after the international break.

The Whites currently sit in the top half of the Premier League table, with an important win over Tottenham Hotspur last time out giving them a real boost.

Farke’s men have only won three of their ten league games so far, but drawing five matches has seen them lose only twice.

Leeds are back in action on Saturday at Stamford Bridge against London giants Chelsea, who will be looking for a win after the break.

Farke’s side had some injury concerns as the likes of Joe Rodon, Anton Stach and Noah Okafor were struggling with different injuries.

The German boss, though, has provided a very positive team update ahead of their London trip, as he made it clear that everyone is available for the upcoming training session on Friday.

“As it stands everyone can join us tomorrow in team training, and as it stands, no injuries to report, so certainly good”, Farke said at a press conference.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

He provided further updates on Germany midfielder Stach, who was only available for substitute appearances in recent weeks, revealing that today was his first full week in training.

The Leeds boss stressed that Okafor is also fit, while also reassuring fans that England international Dominic Calvert-Lewin is also fit after international duty.

“He was a full week back in training today, last week it was part integrated and a bit of individual rehab work similar to Noah, so both of them had a full training week.

“Dominic, since he came back from his England duties, he is back in training, no problems, so definitely good news.”

The German boss will be particularly relieved due to the availability of Calvert-Lewin and Okafor, who are his primary sources of goals.

Leeds took four points off Chelsea last term over two league games, but were defeated 6-3 in the EFL Cup back in September, and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to leave Stamford Bridge with a positive result.