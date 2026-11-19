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Trabzonspor are set to approach Tottenham Hotspur with a fresh offer for Richarlison in the coming days, with the Brazilian emerging as the Turkish Super Lig side’s leading target for the winter transfer window.

Last summer, Richarlison was widely expected to leave Tottenham, with several clubs showing an interest in securing his signature, including Everton, Vasco da Gama and Trabzonspor.

During the final days of the transfer window, the Black Sea Storm made a determined push to bring the Brazilian to Papara Park, but their efforts ultimately came to nothing.

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The Super Lig outfit, however, have not given up hope of landing the forward, with Mohamed Salah, already on the books at Papara Park, tipped to play a key role in convincing him to make the switch.

Richarlison is understood to be open to a move, having spent much of the season on the fringes of Tottenham’s first team, with just one Premier League appearance to his name.

Earlier this week, it emerged that negotiations between Trabzonspor and Tottenham over the 29-year-old were progressing at a rapid pace, with the Turkish side stepping up their efforts to secure his signature.

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, Trabzonspor will return to Tottenham with an improved offer in the coming days as they look to bridge the gap in the clubs’ respective valuations.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The Brazilian forward has less than a year remaining on his contract, meaning the Lilywhites risk losing him on a free transfer next summer if they fail to sanction a sale.

He has also attracted renewed interest from Vasco da Gama, who could yet return to the negotiating table in January and attempt to beat Trabzonspor to his signature.

The Brazilian outfit could hold an advantage given their appeal to a striker looking to strengthen his chances of earning another national team call-up.

Trabzonspor, meanwhile, have identified Atletico Madrid forward Alexander Sorloth as an alternative should negotiations with Tottenham fail to produce an agreement.

It remains to be seen how much Spurs can recoup from Richarlison’s departure, having invested more than £50m to bring him to north London in 2022.

Roberto De Zerbi appears to have moved on from the Brazilian, although Tottenham are still searching for a cutting edge in the final third, having scored just ten goals in ten Premier League games.

The Spurs boss will be hoping that Omar Marmoush can carry his international form into the Premier League, with the forward likely to return to north London full of confidence after scoring for Egypt against Malawi in Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.