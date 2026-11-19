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Crystal Palace are interested in Monza starlet Mathis Mout and could face competition from Hull City and Inter Milan for his signature.

The Eagles are sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table with only seven points from ten games and have managed to secure only two wins in the league.

Crystal Palace have parted ways with manager Pierre Sage and recently appointed former Tottenham boss Thomas Frank, who ex-Eagles chairman Simon Jordan pointed out could have been considered as an important appointment before his disastrous spell with Spurs.

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Frank will now be looking to turn around Palace’s season and he will be eyeing the upcoming winter transfer window to bring in players who will suit his style of play.

The London outfit are already looking to strengthen their attacking department with the introduction of a winger and they have their eyes on Frosinone’s Giorgi Kvernadze, who the Serie A outfit could be open to selling in January.

A midfielder is also on their agenda and they have been linked with Botafogo’s Danilo who has Premier League experience.

Now their search for a midfielder has led them to Serie A, as, according to Italian daily Tuttosport (via Calciomercato.com), Crystal Palace are amongst the admirers of 19-year-old Mout.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

Mout came through Monza’s academy system and the young midfielder made his debut for the senior team in the Italian Cup in August against Avellino.

He has made eight appearances in the league, starting three of them and in Italy he has suitors in the form of Serie A giants Inter Milan.

Crystal Palace could also face competition from Hull City as well for the Monza man.

Mout has impressed for Monza’s youth side and in the recently finished international break represented Italy’s Under-20 side against Portugal and Switzerland.

Monza recently extended his contract, which will now expire in June 2029 and it is unclear whether the player wants a move in the January window.

Frank will begin his tenure as Crystal Palace boss against Frank Lampard’s Coventry City on Saturday and he will be determined to start his career with the Eagles with a win.