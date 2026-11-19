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Liverpool star Harvey Elliott could be afforded more time to prove himself at Valencia, as the Spanish outfit ‘do not want to rush into making a decision’ over cutting short his loan spell in January.

The 23-year-old endured a frustrating loan spell at Aston Villa last season before joining Los Che on another temporary deal during the summer transfer window, hoping to put that disappointing experience behind him and revive his fortunes.

However, his time at the Mestalla has so far followed a similar pattern, with the Liverpool man struggling to carve out a regular place in the Valencia side.

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Elliott has managed just 242 minutes across seven appearances, with his first start for the Spanish outfit only arriving shortly before the international break.

The midfielder marked his first start with a goal, helping Valencia secure a place in the next round of the Copa del Rey with a victory over Tavernes.

Boss Javier Aguirre subsequently lavished praise on the Liverpool loanee, backing him to rediscover his best form.

However, there have been suggestions that an early return to Anfield could come into consideration in January should Elliott’s situation fail to improve, potentially bringing his loan spell in Spain to a premature end.

Out-on-loan At Harvey Elliott Valencia Armin Pesci Hartberg Calvin Ramsay St Mirren Ifeanyi Ndukwe Levante Liverpool out on loan first teamers

Now, according to Spanish outlet Radio Marca Valencia, Los Che ‘do not want to rush into making a decision’ over whether to terminate Elliott’s loan spell during the winter transfer window.

Even so, it will be important for Elliott to make the most of every opportunity that comes his way, with the coming weeks potentially proving decisive in shaping the remainder of his spell at the Mestalla.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will be keeping a close watch on his situation, with a Reds scout having held discussions with Valencia’s sporting director last month over the midfielder’s future.

Los Che return to action on Saturday against Rayo Vallecano, with Elliott hoping to earn his first La Liga start and stake a stronger claim for a regular role under Aguirre, although whether the manager is ready to place that trust in the midfielder from the outset remains uncertain.

Elliott’s last La Liga appearance came against Villarreal, when he was sent off after coming on as a substitute, an incident he subsequently vowed not to repeat.

Liverpool will continue to keep a close eye on Elliott and the Reds would have to agree to an early termination if Valencia want one.