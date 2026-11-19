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West Ham United striker Taty Castellanos is financially out of reach for Argentine giants River Plate, even if he had a change of heart over a return to South America.

The Hammers brought the 28-year-old to the London Stadium from Lazio during the winter transfer window earlier this year, hoping his arrival would bolster their attack as they battled to avoid relegation.

Castellanos scored six Premier League goals during his first season at West Ham, but his efforts could not prevent the club from dropping out of the top flight at the end of the last season.

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There was subsequently uncertainty over his future, with a possible return to Italy mooted, but the striker ultimately stayed at the London Stadium to lead West Ham’s attack in the Championship.

The Argentine has struggled to make a consistent impact in the Championship this season, finding the net just once in 14 appearances, although he has registered five assists.

With new West Ham boss Scott Parker looking to bring in another striker, questions remain over whether the 28-year-old features in the club’s long-term plans at the London Stadium.

River Plate have recently emerged as contenders for the Hammers star, with the Argentine giants wanting to sign another striker in the winter transfer window.

League played in Uruguayan Segunda Division Uruguayan Primera Division MLS La Liga Serie A Premier League Championship Leagues Taty Castellanos has played in

One issue for River Plate is that the 28-year-old is not keen on returning to South America at the moment, which is a significant obstacle they would have to overcome.

That is not the only problem though as, according to Argentine outlet El Intransigente, the ‘economic factor’ is also a problem.

It is suggested that the striker is valued at around €27m and that amount would be difficult for River Plate to pay.

Castellanos still has more than three years left on his contract with West Ham, with the club holding an option to extend his deal by another year, although his future could come under the scanner if he falls out of favour under Parker.

Meanwhile, Joel Piroe is looking to earn more opportunities under the new manager, setting up competition with Castellanos for a place in the team.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Castellanos at West Ham.