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Former Premier League defender Nedum Onuoha believes Crystal Palace would be prepared to retain Thomas Frank at Selhurst Park even if they are relegated.

Crystal Palace began the campaign with Pierre Sage at the helm, but the Frenchman endured a difficult introduction to English football, with the Eagles rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table after ten rounds of fixtures.

As a result, the south London outfit decided to part ways with Sage, relieving him of his duties before unveiling Frank as his successor, with the Dane putting pen to paper on a contract until 2029.

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Frank had been out of work since his underwhelming spell at Tottenham Hotspur last term, with the tactician dismissed in February following a disappointing sequence of results.

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan recently suggested that Frank’s time in north London has significantly dented his managerial reputation.

Frank will now be looking to reproduce the impressive work he delivered during his previous spell at Brentford, while rebuilding his standing after his departure from Spurs.

When assessing which of the two newly appointed managers, Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino and Frank, faces the more challenging task, Onuoha identified the Argentine as the one carrying the greater burden, pointing to the intense scrutiny that comes with the Old Trafford job.

Crystal Palace manager Spell Alan Pardew 2015-2016 Sam Allardyce 2016-2017 Frank de Boer 2017 Roy Hodgson 2017-2021 Patrick Vieira 2021-2023 Roy Hodgson 2023-2024 Oliver Glasner 2024-2026 Pierre Sage 2026 Thomas Frank 2026- Recent Crystal Palace managers

The former defender then argued that Frank could enjoy a considerably more relaxed spell at Crystal Palace, where the pressure would be far less demanding even if results failed to meet expectations.

Onuoha also stressed that even relegation would not necessarily cost Frank his position, with Crystal Palace likely to stand by the Dane and trust him to lead their efforts to return to the Premier League in that scenario.

The former Manchester City star said on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily, when asked who has the harder job between Pochettino and Frank: “Probably Pochettino, because every former Manchester United player works in the media, so there will always be discussion around what he is doing.

“Whereas Frank can just enjoy playing his football at Crystal Palace.

“If he does well then it is great, if he doesn’t do well then it is still OK.

“If he doesn’t manage to turn things around for Crystal Palace and, worst comes to worst, they go down, I feel like they would keep him.

“They could look back at this season and say: ‘It is disappointing but we are going to try to build back up’.”

Frank is now preparing to take charge of his first game in the Crystal Palace dugout against Coventry City, with the Dane hoping to get off to a winning start and secure all three points.

Whether Frank can steer the Eagles clear of relegation trouble as the season unfolds remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Juventus could explore a move for Tyrick Mitchell during the winter transfer window if the south London outfit are willing to entertain an offer at a cut-price fee.