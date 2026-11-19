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Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has admitted that he was a bit concerned about Joe Rodon starting two games for Wales after returning from injury, but believes that those minutes will be beneficial for the Whites star.

Last season, the 29-year-old centre-back was a key figure in Leeds’ defence, clocking 2,954 minutes across 35 league games and racking up only three cautions.

However, in August Rodon suffered a hamstring injury against Brentford and was out of action for two months before making a return against Tottenham Hotspur just before the international break.

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During the game against Spurs, Rodon came on from the bench during the dying minutes and Craig Bellamy called him up to represent Wales during the international break against Norway and Portugal.

Rodon started both games, clocking up 135 minutes while featuring for the full 90 minutes in Wales’ 3-1 defeat against Norway.

The Leeds boss admitted that he was a bit concerned with seeing Rodon starting back-to-back games after just returning from the injury and he also added he was pleased to see him return without an issue.

Although Farke admits that he is happy that the defender managed to get 135 minutes, equivalent to three halves, under his belt, he stressed that Leeds will have to now manage his load.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

When asked whether he was concerned to see Rodon start games for Wales, Farke said at a press conference: “To be honest, I was also a bit concerned after being out for ten weeks that he started both games, but after he came through and also returned back without injury and to have [played] three half-times right now, I am quite happy.

“Because it was important for him also for Joe to have this game time.

“Obviously he arrived a bit late and we have to manage his load a bit, but yes, Joe is a key player for us and it is definitely good that he is back and available.

“I think these minutes will also be beneficial for him.”

Earlier this year, former Leeds star Stuart Dallas praised the 29-year-old defender for his leadership and professionalism and in August the Whites hierarchy extended his stay at Elland Road until 2030.

Farke might be looking to manage Rodon’s workload carefully in the upcoming games and at the weekend, Leeds will travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea, with all eyes on the German to see whether he will give the defender minutes in the game.