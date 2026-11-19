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Leeds United left-back Jayden Lienou, who has been training with the first-team, could leave the Whites on loan in January, according to journalist Tom Collomosse.

The Wigan-born defensive talent began his youth career at Everton, before leaving them for Manchester City three years ago.

He featured for Manchester City’s Under-18s side, and moved on to join the Yorkshire giants last year.

Lienou has featured for various Wales youth set-ups, and earlier this year, he received his maiden call-up from the senior national team.

Craig Bellamy called him up for the national team again for the November international break and he was on the bench against Norway and Portugal.

The teenage left-back is yet to make his debut for the Dragons, where his Leeds team-mates like Harry Wilson, Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu also play.

However, his involvement at this age with senior team-mates in club and international levels show his pedigree.

Left-back option Gabriel Gudmundsson Melvin Bard James Justin Jayden Lienou Leeds United’s left-back options

And it has been suggested that the Whites are very eager to see him develop as they are very excited about what he can do; Inside Futbol have tipped him to be in line to be a first-team name soon.

His development could be aided by regular first team football and Leeds could sanction a loan switch for Lienou in January.

It has also been revealed that clubs from Championship are keen on loaning in the teenage left-back.

A few months ago, Lienou penned a new deal at Elland Road, dubbing that a step in the ‘right direction’.

The Welsh teenager is primarily a left-back, but he can easily slot in as a left-sided centre-back or even as a left-midfielder when needed.

Daniel Farke has the likes of Gabriel Gudmundsson and Melvin Bard as left-back options, and Lineou is not likely to break into the first team.

Whether the Yorkshire giants will agree to loan him out in January, or if they want to keep hold of the 18-year-old around their first-team players, remains to be seen.