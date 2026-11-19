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Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates has stressed his ‘relentless desire’ to keep raising his standards, despite repeatedly having to win over new managers.

Oliver Glasner’s arrival at the City Ground over the summer presented a fresh challenge for the midfielder, who failed to register a single minute of action until Nottingham Forest’s clash against Brentford.

Yates was introduced from the bench at the start of the second half against the Bees, marking his first appearance under the new manager.

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The midfielder was then rewarded with his first start of the season in Nottingham Forest’s subsequent fixture against Manchester City, providing a timely boost to his hopes of securing a prominent role under Glasner.

The 29-year-old remained on the pitch until the 79th minute and played his part in an impressive 3-1 victory over the Citizens.

Reflecting on the recurring pattern of managers initially overlooking him before eventually placing their trust in him, Yates admitted that he cannot explain why it keeps happening, but maintained that his commitment to getting better remains constant.

The Forest stalwart also highlighted the need to adjust to different managerial approaches and understand how his strengths could best serve what they are looking for.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Yates told BBC Radio Nottingham when asked why managers eventually give him an opportunity after initially leaving him out: “I don’t know why it seems to happen like that, but nothing really changes from my end.

“It’s just that relentless desire to improve every single day.

“Every manager has different ways of working.

“It’s trying to improve and work out where you fit in to the system, where you can bring your best attributes to the team.

“I got my opportunity but that’s just one start. That’s just the start for me.”

Nottingham Forest travel to Dean Court to face Bournemouth on Saturday, with Yates hoping to retain his place in the starting lineup and build on his recent return to the side.

Glasner is currently dealing with injury concerns in midfield, potentially giving Yates an opening to establish himself as a more influential figure as the season progresses.

Former England goalkeeper Rob Green already highlighted the Tricky Trees’ need to recruit a box-to-box midfielder, pointing out the added dynamism such an arrival would bring to the squad.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest loanee Omari Hutchinson recently outlined his ambition to turn his temporary spell at AC Milan into a permanent move.