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Napoli have slapped a €7m price tag on Everton target Kevin De Bruyne ahead of the winter transfer window.

The 35-year-old brought his trophy-laden spell at Manchester City to an end during last year’s summer transfer window, embarking on a new chapter in Italy after joining Napoli on a free transfer.

Injuries disrupted De Bruyne’s debut campaign in Naples, but the midfielder has so far managed to become a regular presence in the side this season.

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The Belgian has registered five goal contributions in 983 minutes across 15 appearances this season, doing his part to help Napoli navigate an otherwise difficult campaign.

Everton have recently developed an interest in De Bruyne, with the Merseyside outfit assessing the possibility of bringing him back to the Premier League.

However, PSV Eindhoven are also pursuing the former Manchester City star, with indications that the Dutch outfit have already submitted a bid to prise him away, only for Napoli to turn it down.

There have also been suggestions that the Partenopei would not stand in De Bruyne’s way should he decide to leave Naples, despite continuing to regard him as an important figure in their plans.

Club played for Genk Chelsea Werder Bremen Wolfsburg Manchester City Napoli Clubs Kevin De Bruyne has played for

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Napoli have set De Bruyne’s asking price at around €7m ahead of the January transfer window.

Although the midfielder’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season, it includes an option for a further year, and Napoli are reluctant to part ways with him midway through the campaign.

PSV are understood to be unwilling to pay €7m or more for a veteran midfielder with no resale value, suggesting there is still work to be done at the negotiating table.

Whether Everton decide to formalise their interest remains to be seen, but the asking price itself is unlikely to prove a major obstacle, with convincing the 35-year-old to buy into the project at the Hill Dickinson potentially presenting a far greater challenge.

PSV, however, will remain hopeful of luring the midfielder away from Naples, with De Bruyne’s desire to settle closer to Belgian Limburg potentially working in their favour.

Meanwhile, the Belgium international is not the only Serie A star on Everton’s radar, with the Toffees also chasing Frosinone winger Giorgi Kvernadze alongside Crystal Palace.