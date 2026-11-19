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Tottenham Hotspur winger Mykhailo Mudryk, on loan from Chelsea, has questioned the standards of the Ukraine national team set-up, believing that cost reduction may be at play.

Last summer, Roberto De Zerbi made a push to bring Mudryk to Tottenham, moving to sign the winger after his availability following a doping ban of more than a year, beating Leeds United to his signature.

The 25-year-old is yet to make his mark in N17, having managed just 16 minutes of action in September against Nottingham Forest before an ankle injury brought his involvement to a halt.

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The setback has also prevented the 28-cap Ukraine international from receiving any further call-ups, with his country finishing third in their Nations League group without him and now facing a playoff in March.

Mudryk has voiced concerns over standards within the national team set-up, pointing to changes in flights, accommodation, safety measures and the overall treatment of players.

He also highlighted gaps in medical support, revealing that injured players can be left unable to undergo an immediate MRI scan because facilities are closed, forcing them to return to their clubs for further assessment.

The Tottenham winger said (via Ukrainian site Football24): “Back in the day, I know, in the national team, flights, accommodation, safety, attitude – everything was at a much higher level.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

“It’s just that even you can get injured in the national team, and they’ll tell you: ‘We can’t do an MRI right away because everything is closed there.

“You fly to your club and do it there.’”

Mudryk suggested cost-cutting could explain the decline in standards, ruling out incompetence and arguing that those responsible can provide the facilities needed for players to focus on football.

“The reason? Listen, I don’t think incompetence is the reason.

“I think everyone is capable and everyone knows how to do everything correctly.

“Cost reduction? Quite possible. I can’t find any other explanation.

“If you really want to, you can fly into space. And if you want, you can find a hotel and a hall, with good food, security, and everything you need.

“So that the football players don’t have any worries.”

The Spurs loanee argued that repeated neglect of the national team set-up while demanding strong results and performances from players will eventually have consequences, even if it can be overlooked once or twice.

“You can’t be negligent in some things and then constantly demand results and phenomenal matches on the football field.

“It can work once, it can work twice.

“But if it’s systematic, if it happens repeatedly, sooner or later it will have an impact.”

The Lilywhites return to action this weekend against Ipswich Town at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Mudryk expected to be available for selection under De Zerbi.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Ukrainian can handle a significant workload after his lengthy absence, particularly with Mathys Tel injured before the break and Savio also short of match sharpness.

With Tottenham holding an option to make Mudryk’s move permanent next summer for £75m, the winger will be keen to make up for lost time and give De Zerbi reason to exercise that option.