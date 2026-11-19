Michael Regan/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Andrew Robertson has revealed that Archie Gray and James Maddison are ‘glued to the hip’, highlighting the close bond between his team-mates.

Gray continues to play an important role in north London this season, with Roberto De Zerbi increasingly deploying him at right-back rather than in his natural central midfield position.

The 20-year-old has accumulated 895 minutes across eleven appearances so far this campaign, while chipping in two goal involvements along the way, underlining his growing influence to the side and importance to De Zerbi.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Meanwhile, Maddison was left on the bench in Tottenham’s last two matches after picking up a knock during their clash against Chelsea.

Last month, former Premier League star Steve Nicol highlighted the role Maddison could play in the Lilywhites’ campaign, with the club hopeful that he can put his fitness problems behind him and enjoy a sustained run in the side.

Robertson, who arrived in north London on a free transfer during the summer following his departure from Liverpool, brought both Gray and Maddison into the conversation while discussing his ideal dinner guests.

The left-back selected Gray as one of his dinner guests, revealing that the midfielder and Maddison share a particularly close friendship.

Club played for Queen’s Park Dundee United Hull City Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur Clubs Andrew Robertson has played for

Robertson said on Viaplay Premier Sunday when asked who he would pick as one of his own choices for a dream dinner guest: “I’d probably need to pick Archie Gray, because him and James Maddison are glued to the hip.”

Tottenham boss De Zerbi will be delighted about the close friendship between the pair as he looks for them to deliver on the pitch.

De Zerbi’s side are set to welcome Ipswich Town to N17 on Saturday, with Tottenham looking to respond after their defeat to Leeds United.

Whether Maddison will feature against Ipswich Town remains to be seen, while Robertson and Gray will be eager to help Spurs return to winning ways.

Recently, former Spurs star Colin Calderwood pointed to the similarities between Robertson’s and Harry Kane’s respective journeys to the top of the game.

Robertson also previously spoke about his desire to avoid becoming complacent throughout his career, always looking for fresh challenges and different ways to push himself.