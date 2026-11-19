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West Brom are not pursuing a return for Bologna defender Torbjorn Heggem, with speculation linking the Norwegian with a move back to the Hawthorns having no substance.

In August 2025, the 6ft 3in defender brought his spell at West Brom to an end, joining Bologna in a deal worth around €8m.

The move came just a year after Heggem had arrived at the Hawthorns in 2024, with the Norwegian making 45 appearances in the Championship during his debut campaign and collecting just three bookings.

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The 27-year-old went on to establish himself at the Rossoblu, making 38 appearances in all competitions last season as Bologna secured an eighth-place finish in Serie A.

His consistent displays and defensive reliability also earned him a prominent role in Norway’s summer World Cup campaign, where he started five of their six matches before their quarter-final exit at the hands of England.

This season initially followed a familiar pattern for Heggem, who started six games at the beginning of the campaign, but he has found himself spending considerably more time on the bench since the arrival of new manager Raffaele Palladino.

Across Bologna’s last five Serie A fixtures, the defender has been afforded just 20 minutes of action, a situation that has left him frustrated and fuelled speculation over a possible loan return to the Hawthorns.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

However, according to journalist Steve Hermon, there is no truth to reports suggesting the Norwegian defender could leave Bologna to return to West Brom.

James Morrison, who has been entrusted with leading the Baggies, has made an encouraging start, guiding the side to fifth place after 14 games.

The English tactician has relied on Nat Phillips and Chris Mepham in recent weeks, while captain George Campbell is recovering from a groin injury, with the trio central to a defensive record of just one goal conceded per game.

With his Bologna contract running until 2029, Heggem will hope regular minutes do not become too difficult to find under Palladino, as a continued spell on the sidelines could leave the defender considering his options when the January window opens.