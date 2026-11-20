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Stevenage boss Alex Revell has lauded Aston Villa loanee Ben Broggio for his England Under-20s debut goal, while reaffirming the club’s commitment to pushing the youngster’s progress.

The 19-year-old progressed through the ranks at Villa Park before joining Falkirk on a six-month loan during the winter transfer window earlier this year, with the move intended to provide him with valuable first-team experience.

Shortly after Broggio’s arrival in Scotland, Falkirk boss John McGlynn heaped praise on the youngster’s qualities.

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The attacker returned to Aston Villa at the end of the campaign, having gained regular senior experience during his spell with the Scottish outfit.

During the summer transfer window, Aston Villa opted to send Broggio out on loan again as part of his continued development, with Stevenage securing his services for the season.

Broggio has so far accumulated 584 minutes across 12 appearances at Broadhall Way, registering three goal involvements while being given responsibilities in different positions across the front line.

His progress also earned him a call-up to the England Under-20s squad during the international break, and he made an immediate impression on his debut by finding the net against the Czech Republic.

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Revell has now lauded Broggio’s goalscoring contribution for England Under-20s, highlighting the significance of the achievement.

The Stevenage boss also believes Broggio is well placed to carry that momentum into his performances at Broadhall Way, pointing to the progress he has made so far.

Revell said to Stevenage’s club media (7.33): “Ben Broggio scored on his debut for the England Under-20s.

“He’s gone away and produced a brilliant moment for him and his family and one he will cherish.

“He has come back and [he is] ready to go.

“He’s been playing to a really high standard and our job is to keep improving him because he is a real talent.”

Stevenage are due to face Notts County on Saturday, with Broggio eager to retain his place in the starting lineup and build on the confidence gained from his international goal.

Aston Villa will be keeping a close eye on how Broggio does, with Stevenage just four points above the drop zone in the League One table.