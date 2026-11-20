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Former Celtic star Peter Grant is of the view that some of the criticism Wolves loanee Sam Johnstone gets is unfair and believes that he is a terrific goalkeeper.

Recruiting a new man between the sticks was one of the Hoops’ foremost priorities in the summer transfer window following the departure of Kasper Schmeichel last season.

The Hoops explored several options throughout the summer, including Dinko Horkas, Gavin Bazunu and Balazs Toth, before eventually settling for Wolves star Johnstone.

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Johnstone joined Celtic on a season-long loan from Wolves to provide competition to Viljami Sinisalo and made his Bhoys debut against St Johnstone in a 1-0 win

Martin O’Neill handed the Wolves loanee six straight starts ahead of the international break and some of his performances during the spell have come in for criticism.

However, Grant is of the view that some of the criticism which is directed at Johnstone is unfair for the goalkeeper and pointed out that some of the situations created by Celtic’s outfield players have forced out mistakes of him.

The ex-Bhoys star stressed that goalkeeping-wise Johnstone is terrific and stated that he is confident that the Wolves loanee will get even better with game time.

Season Position 2025–26 1st 2024–25 1st 2023–24 1st 2022–23 1st 2021–22 1st Celtic’s last five league finishes

“I just think Sam Johnstone the other day [against Kilmarnock just before the international break] there for the first time didn’t look as rusty because it’s been a long time without him playing”, Grant said on the Go Radio Football Show (16.05).

“I think sometimes we put them under a lot more pressure than it needs to be by passing the ball back far too often and far too late, which leaves him no option because you’re saying, ‘go and play it now.’

“But if everybody’s marked, it gets kicked out of play; everybody jumps on his back.

“I think that is a bit unfair.

“I think goalkeeping-wise he is a terrific goalkeeper and I think he is only going to get better the more games he gets.”

Johnstone has made five league appearances for Celtic so far and has managed two clean sheets in the process.

Now it remains to be seen whether O’Neill will keep having faith in the 33-year-old in the upcoming weeks as club action returns.

Wolves brought in the 33-year-old from Crystal Palace in 2024 and he has made 27 appearances for the Midlands outfit where his contract will expire in 2028.