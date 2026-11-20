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Turkish giants Galatasaray are making a ‘major push’ to have striker Victor Osimhen fit in time for their Champions League clash against Aston Villa.

The 27-year-old has become a talismanic figure at Rams Park since joining Galatasaray in 2024, recording 13 goal contributions in just eleven appearances this season.

His prolific form has helped the Turkish giants establish themselves at the summit of the Super Lig after eleven rounds of action.

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One of those 13 contributions came in the Champions League, with the Nigerian finding the net in Galatasaray’s 4-2 victory over Lille in October.

Osimhen then completed the full 90 minutes against Stuttgart, as the Turkish side claimed a 2-0 win in front of their home supporters to climb to 18th in the league phase standings.

However, the Stuttgart outing came at a cost, with the striker sustaining a knee injury that required surgery earlier this month.

The international break has given Osimhen valuable time to recover, with the 27-year-old now potentially set to return earlier than initially expected, having previously been pencilled in for a comeback on 30th November.

Country played in Germany Belgium Italy France Turkey Countries Osimhen has played in

According to Turkish daily Milliyet, Galatasaray are ‘making a major push’ towards having their star striker available on 23rd November, ahead of a crucial Champions League meeting with Aston Villa.

The fixture is set to take place at Rams Park on Tuesday night, meaning Osimhen would avoid the additional demands of travelling for the encounter, potentially improving his chances of featuring.

Before that, Galatasaray face Samsunspor in the league on Saturday, but the prospect of the Nigerian making Okan Buruk’s squad for that fixture appears slim.

Villa have won three of their four Champions League matches, despite losing their latest outing, and sit 12 places above the Turkish champions in the league phase table.

Galatasaray head into the contest on the back of consecutive victories, looking to make it three in a row, and have lost just once at home in all competitions this season, a 4-1 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League.

It remains to be seen whether Osimhen will recover in time to feature against Aston Villa on Tuesday, with even a place on the bench potentially representing a welcome boost for Buruk’s side.