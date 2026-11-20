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Sheffield Wednesday boss Dave Challinor is of the view that Leeds United loanee Harry Gray will develop into a number 9 and revealed that he has spoken with the Whites talent regarding his game time.

The 18-year-old centre forward came through Leeds United’s academy system and made his debut for the senior team against Stoke City in the 2024/25 season.

Gray spent the second half of the last season on loan with Rotherham United, where he scored three goals in 20 appearances and earned praise from then-Millers boss Matt Hamshaw, who claimed the Leeds starlet has a big future ahead.

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The forward joined Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan this summer and has featured in ten league games for the Owls while scoring one goal so far.

Despite being a centre forward, Gray has featured as a winger for the Owls in several games and they recently went through a managerial change, with Challinor being appointed as their new manager, which has seen his game time cut short in recent games.

Goalscoring has been an issue for the Owls this season, with Challinor admitting that they are missing a proper no 9, a position which he believes that the Leeds starlet could take up with his development.

Although he pointed out that for a young centre forward like Gray, the physical side of playing in League One can be tough, he believes that the 18-year-old has to find different ways to tackle those challenges.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

When asked about missing a proper number 9, Challinor said at a press conference: “We definitely are [missing a classic number 9], I think; obviously, with Ali [Al-Hamadi] being out, he’s probably the closest.

“Harry, I think will develop into a 9.

“But as an 18-year-old playing in League One, the physical part of that is always going to be tough for him.

“You have to find different ways.”

He revealed that he had a conversation with Leeds youngster Gray this week about his game time and added that they also talked about his game.

When asked about the game time of loanees, Challinor added: “I’ve had a conversation with Harry this week; it’s very much about playing and scoring and not seeing the benefits that are away from that.

“You’d all want a successful loan to be someone goes especially a centre forward plays loads of games and scores loads of goals.

“You’ve almost got to look at it the other way and say what if you don’t play any games and score any goals? You’ve [still] got to go back to your parent club a better player.”

At Hillsborough, Gray has been reunited with former Rotherham boss Hamshaw, who is currently working as assistant manager for the Owls and he will be working with the youngster to get the best out of him.

Last month, commentator Adam Pope stressed that he has faith in Gray’s talents and Inside Futbol predicted the youngster can become part of Leeds United’s future.