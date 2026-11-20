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Colombian side Atletico Nacional have no interest in Rangers out-on-loan winger Oscar Cortes, who has not been offered to the club, despite claims to the contrary.

Rangers initially secured Cortes on loan from Lens in February 2024 before signing him permanently for £4.5m in the summer of 2025, with the Colombian arriving amid considerable anticipation after receiving the backing of a former Gers player.

However, the 22-year-old failed to secure a regular place in the starting eleven at Ibrox, leading Rangers to allow him to join Sporting Gijon on loan during the summer of 2025.

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After struggling to make an impact in Spain, the Colombian had his loan spell at Sporting Gijon cut short by Rangers before joining Argentine side Huracan on a temporary deal in January in search of regular playing time.

The winger has since made 30 appearances for Huracan this calendar year, recording four goals and five assists.

He was recently handed a surprise call-up to Colombia’s squad for the international break earlier this month, replacing the injured Jaminton Campaz.

The Rangers loanee came off the bench on Tuesday in the 71st minute and featured for the remainder of the game as Colombia played a goalless draw against Chile.

Club Appearances Huracan 34 Millonarios 28 Rangers 21 Sporting Gijon 8 Lens 4 Oscar Cortes’ appearances by club

The 22-year-old’s loan spell with Huracan ends in December, and there have been suggestions that the player has been offered to Colombian side Atletico Nacional.

However, according to Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra, ‘it is false’ and Atletico Nacional have no interest in Cortes, with claims linking him with a move to the Colombian side are unfounded.

It has been suggested that the winger will return to Ibrox following his loan spell at Huracan, with the Scottish side asking €4m-€5m to sell the player.

The 22-year-old remains under contract with the Light Blues for more than two years, until 2029.

It remains to be seen whether Cortes finds a place in Derek McInnes’ squad or is sent on another temporary move away from Ibrox.

Meanwhile, Rangers will be gearing up for their first game after the November international break against Motherwell this weekend.

The Gers are four points behind leaders Celtic but have a game in hand, with McInnes hoping his side can secure all three points against the Steelmen to close the gap at the top of the table.