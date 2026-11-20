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Brazil legend Leo Junior has described Leeds United loanee Lucas Perri as a player on the rise, adding that the goalkeeper is being closely monitored by Selecao legend Claudio Taffarel.

Perri joined Serie A outfit Torino on a season-long loan last summer, hoping a change of scenery would help him regain his confidence and recapture his best form after a difficult spell at Elland Road.

However, he has not made the desired start in Turin, with some shaky displays, and Perri was recently urged to be careful by an Italian journalist.

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Torino boss Ignazio Abate also admitted that the Leeds loanee needs to work on his footwork, but despite his shaky start in Italy, he received his call-up to represent Brazil in the recently finished international window, which did not surprise Perri’s former boss Cristian Brocchi.

The 28-year-old made his debut for the Brazil national team against Singapore on Tuesday, with the Selecao securing a 7-0 victory.

Junior pointed out that on Tuesday, by making his debut for the Selecao, Perri achieved every Brazilian child’s dream, and the former Torino player admitted that it feels great for him to see someone from his former club representing Brazil.

He stressed that Perri chose Serie A to turn his form around after a disappointing campaign last season and believes the Leeds star is improving.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Junior also highlighted the attention Perri is receiving from Brazil goalkeeping coach Taffarel, who is closely monitoring the 28-year-old’s progress.

“He chose Serie A and Torino to make a comeback, and in two and a half months he has even won over Brazil”, Junior was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Cuore Toro.

“This is Lucas Perri’s moment: in Singapore, he achieved every child’s dream – his debut for the national team.

“It is a great pleasure to see a Torino player back in the national team, even if the match against Singapore certainly wasn’t the right one to judge him by.

“We are waiting for teams that pose a greater challenge, but Lucas is a goalkeeper on the up and is being closely monitored by Taffarel, our goalkeeping coach.”

Torino have the option to make the Leeds star’s loan move permanent in the summer, with Perri having made nine appearances for the Italian side so far.

The goalkeeper is also enjoying the opportunity to represent Torino and will be determined to improve his form in the coming games to strengthen his chances of extending his stay in Italy.