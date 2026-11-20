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Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Tottenham Hotspur target Gustavo Varela, with Reds scouts monitoring the striker’s progress on a weekly basis.

The 21-year-old Portuguese centre-forward spent time in the PAOK Salonika and Benfica academy systems before joining Gil Vicente on loan last season, where he made ten goal contributions in all competitions.

In the summer, Varela left Benfica to join Monza, and he has managed to quickly hit the ground running with his impressive form in front of goal.

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The centre-forward is leading the Serie A top goalscorer chart in the ongoing season with nine goals in ten games and has already surpassed last season’s goal contribution tally.

His form has turned some heads, with European giants Juventus, Napoli, Tottenham and Liverpool emerging as his admirers.

The Reds have made a slow start to the season under new manager Andoni Iraola and they are already nine points behind table-toppers Arsenal.

Liverpool are already laying the groundwork for January as they look to strengthen their squad, having scouted Galatasaray attacking midfielder Aleksey Batrakov, although they could face competition from Barcelona and Bayern Munich for his signature.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

They are also keeping a close eye on Athletico Paranaense centre-back Arthur Dias, for whom Spurs saw a summer bid rejected.

Varela has also caught Liverpool’s attention and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, ‘Liverpool send scouts every week’ to watch him in action.

The 21-year-old has a contract with the Serie A outfit until 2030 and Benfica have an option to match any offer received by the Brianza outfit.

The Portuguese club will also receive 20 per cent of the transfer fee in the event of the player joining another club.

It remains unclear whether Monza will be willing to part ways with Varela in the upcoming window, while Napoli have already made an enquiry to the player’s camp.

Tottenham could see frozen-out star Richarlison depart in the January window, with Trabzonspor pushing to get a deal over the line, and Roberto De Zerbi could look to bring in Varela to add firepower to his attacking options.

Now with the January transfer window approaching, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool and Tottenham will step up in the coming weeks to steal a march over their rivals to bring the striker to England.