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Newcastle United boss Matthias Jaissle has revealed the club will manage Tino Livramento ‘in a smart way’ as they look to make sure he suffers no injury setbacks and remains available.

Livramento was due to represent England at the World Cup, but suffered a calf injury during training just days before their match against Croatia.

The full-back underwent surgery, which ruled him out until September and was a blow for both club and country.

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Livramento managed just three appearances under Jaissle this season before a recurring knee problem resurfaced, forcing him back onto the sidelines.

The defender has continued his recovery, with Jaissle insisting that he will not put pressure on the club’s medical department over the 24-year-old’s return.

Livramento has now returned to full training and is available for selection for Newcastle in what is a big boost for Jaissle as he wrestles to get the Magpies on a good run of form.

Jaissle expressed his delight at having Livramento back after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, highlighting how pleased the club are to see the defender returning to action.

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He stressed that Newcastle will be smart with the defender because they want him to remain available throughout the season.

“He was out for a long time and not only once, so now we are really happy to have him back”, Jaissle told a press conference.

“We manage his load management quite closely, in a smart way, because we want to have him available for a long, long time in that season.

“We count on him. He is a brilliant footballer, a great human being.

“I am really, really pleased he is able to be in the squad right now and he is making the right progress.”

The Magpies are set to face a tough test in their first game after the November international break, as they host Arsenal this weekend, a clash which will see the return of Bruno Guimaraes to St James’ Park.

Newcastle have failed to register a win against the Gunners in their last two meetings and Jaissle will be keen to change that, though the Magpies will be underdogs in the game.

With the January transfer window approaching, Newcastle will have an opportunity to further back Jaissle and they are showing interest in Lazio midfielder Kenneth Taylor.