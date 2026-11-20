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Newcastle United are in the mix to sign Lazio star Kenneth Taylor, but the Italian side have promised boss Gennaro Gattuso that they will not sell their top players in January.

The 24-year-old only arrived at Lazio in January this year, but has wasted little time making his mark in Rome.

The Biancocelesti have enjoyed a strong campaign so far, sitting firmly at the top of the Serie A table, with Taylor playing a significant part in their title push.

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The Dutchman has amassed 966 minutes across 12 appearances, registering four goal involvements along the way and underlining his status as a key man under Gattuso.

The midfielder’s performances have attracted attention, with interest in his services gathering momentum as the winter transfer window draws closer.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Newcastle are one of a number of clubs ‘showing interest’ in Taylor as they assess the possibility of a move.

Brentford and Bournemouth are also keeping tabs on the midfielder, while Juventus are taking a serious approach to their pursuit as they look to bring him to Turin.

Club Years Ajax 2018-2026 Lazio 2026- Kenneth Taylor’s career history

The Old Lady are ‘ready to put forward an offer of as much as €40m to land the Dutchman in January’, placing them in a strong position to pursue a deal.

However, clubs keen on signing Taylor face a significant obstacle because Lazio have promised Gattuso that they will not sell their top players in January.

Given Taylor’s importance to Lazio so far, selling him could cause potential issues and anger Gattuso.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle will step up their pursuit, but securing the midfielder’s services during the winter transfer window would represent a big challenge.

Taylor is suggested to be intent on staying at Lazio until the end of the season.

Should the Magpies manage to prise Taylor away from Lazio, the midfielder could provide a major boost to their options in the engine room, although Newcastle could also see a departure of their own in that department during January, with Joe Willock’s future uncertain.

Besiktas are eager to land Willock during the winter transfer window, with club president Serdal Adali determined to see such a move come to fruition.

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s pursuit of another Serie A star, Juan Miranda, could also face an obstacle, with Bologna unwilling to part ways with the defender.